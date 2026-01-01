Beyoncé Joins The Billionaire Club — Queen Bey Just Made History Again

As per Vulture, Beyoncé is now an official member of the billionaire club. The American business magazine is reporting that she has amassed a 10-figure fortune via her illustrious singing career. While generating that level of wealth isn’t an easy feat, it is much more of a rare accomplishment as a musician. She now joins a handful of select performers, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and her husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. While the “Single Ladies” songstress continues to be tight-lipped about her finances, Forbes feels confident in their math on how they estimate celebrity earnings.

In a detailed feature, Forbes chronicles her meteoric rise from R&B group member to being one of the world’s most recognized and beloved talents. Throughout that journey they make it clear that Beyoncé has been very intentional about her business dealings. She built her empire through record-breaking stadium tours like the Renaissance World Tour and the Cowboy Carter Tour, which grossed hundreds of millions in ticket and merchandise sales. Beyoncé also owns her music catalog and runs Parkwood Entertainment, the company that manages her career and maximizes profits from her projects. Beyond music, she has expanded into other ventures such as her Cécred haircare line and SirDavis whiskey, plus high-profile commercial deals and visual media projects — all of which have helped turn her cultural influence into lasting financial success.

Historically Forbes has relied on a combination of data from public records (i.e., business filings, court documents, etc.) and performance metrics (i.e., streaming services, Nielsen, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, etc.). They also source information from established talent managers, executives, agents, lawyers, and other industry experts in the entertainment. Forbes notes that its earnings figures are based on gross, pre-tax income generated from entertainment-related activities such as music sales, touring, film roles, and endorsement deals. These estimates do not subtract expenses like management, agent, or legal fees. The publication further clarifies that earnings rankings differ from net worth calculations, which account for assets like real estate, equity stakes, and art collections minus liabilities — whereas earnings lists strictly measure active income streams over a set period.

Beyoncé has yet to publicly comment on the matter.