Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Published on January 20, 2026

  • Multiple locations in Columbus serve as warming centers for residents during cold weather.
  • The Main Library will be open on the federal holiday, while other locations reopen the next day.
  • Residents can call 311 or 614-645-3111 to locate and confirm hours and services at warming centers.
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
Source: Anton Pentegov / Getty

Columbus residents who need a safe, warm place indoors have multiple options throughout the city.

Libraries, recreation centers, churches and community partners are serving as warming centers, according to information released by the City of Columbus.

City officials note that due to the federal holiday on Monday, January 19th, only one library location will be open as a warming shelter.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library, located at 96 S. Grant Ave., will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All other library locations listed below will reopen on Tuesday, January 20th, and will resume serving as warming centers.

Anyone needing help locating a site or confirming hours and services can call 311 or 614-645-3111. In emergency situations, residents should call 911.

Libraries

Columbus Metropolitan Library – New Albany Branch
200 Market St., New Albany, OH 43054 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Reynoldsburg Branch
1402 Brice Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch
75 N. High St., Dublin, OH 43017 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Southeast Branch
3980 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northern Lights Branch
4093 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43224 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Karl Road Branch
5590 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – South High Branch
3540 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Barnett Branch
3434 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Main Library
96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Marion-Franklin Branch
2800 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Whetstone Branch
3909 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Franklinton Branch
1061 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43222 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northside Branch
1423 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Parsons Branch
1113 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Shepard Branch
850 N. Nelson Rd., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilltop Branch
511 S. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilliard Branch
4500 Hickory Chase Way, Hilliard, OH 43026 | 614-645-2275

Recreation Centers

Blackburn Community Recreation
263 Carpenter St., Columbus, OH 43205 | 614-645-7670

Marion Franklin Community Center
2801 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3160

Dodge Community Center
667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-645-8151

Carriage Place Center
4900 Sawmill Rd., Columbus, OH 43235 | 614-645-3715

Woodward Community Center
5147 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-3158

Westgate Community Center
455 S. Westgate Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-3264

Far East Community Center
1826 Lattimer Dr., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-3159

Howard Community Center
2505 N. Cassidy Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-3713

Barnett Community Center
1184 Barnett Rd., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-3065

Tuttle Park Community Center
240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-3613

Schiller Community Center
1069 Jaeger St., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-3156

Milo-Grogan Community Center
862 E. Second Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-7376

William H. Adams Community Center
854 Alton Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-3051

Driving Park Community Center
1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-3228

Gillie Community Center
2100 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-3106

Glenwood Community Center
1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus, OH 43223 | 614-645-3282

Holton Community Center
303 N. Eureka Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-3208

Linden Community Center
1350 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43211 | 614-645-3067

Scioto Southland Community Center
3901 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3224

Barack Community Center
580 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-3610

Brentnell Community Center
1280 Brentnell Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-7640

Churches / Community Partners

Church and Community Unity Development for All People
946 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-445-7342

Trinity Episcopal Church
125 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-221-5351

Shelters / Special Services

Jordan’s Crossing
342 N. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-564-9616

The Open Shelter
1037 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-222-2885

Third Shift / First English Lutheran Church (24/7 Warming Station)
1015 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43205 | 614-252-3191

Columbus Relief
2000 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-517-2038

Star House (Youth Shelter, ages 14–24)
1220 Corrugated Way, Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-826-5868

Residents are encouraged to share this information with anyone who may need a safe place to stay warm during the cold stretch.


Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

