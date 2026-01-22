Anadolu / Greg Bovino

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino’s latest flub, caught on video, proves he has no business in the position he holds.

Bovino is his Gestapo, oops, we mean ICE agents are still in Minnesota causing pure mayhem, as they conduct illegal raids, and terrorize US Citizens as they perform “immigration enforcement.”

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the 55-year-old was seen struggling to deploy a smoke grenade on Wednesday afternoon at protestors who gathered as federal officers boxed in a vehicle, pulling out a teenage boy and a girl near Mueller Park, according to witness accounts shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While struggling to pull the pin off the grenade, Bovino can be heard in the video saying, “I’m gonna gas, get back, gas is coming. Gas is coming, second warning – second warning.”

“Third warning – gas, gas, gas,” Bovino said as he finally tossed the smoke bomb, causing bystanders to move away from the street.

Well, he didn’t lie, the gas was coming alright, it came for them, because the wind blew right back at him and the agents, forcing them to move.

In a post sharing the clip on X, formerly Twitter, user @cturnbull1968 wrote, “Hahahaha. Bovino decided to look tough by throwing a gas canister at legal protestors. It takes him a few minutes to figure out the pin and then, like a total nimrod, he throws it into the wind and the gas blows back on him and his men.”



Bovino’s smoke bomb fail follows after agents were seen and photographed holding a person on the ground as another sprayed an orange chemical irritant directly into the person’s face.

Greg Bovino’s ICE Recent Use of Chemical Irritants Is No Coincidence

It’a no coincidence that both incidents came after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on a lower court decision banning ICE agents from detaining and pepper-spraying protestors and people watching.

The situation in Minnesota continues to spiral out of control, as ICE continues to harass people, even drawing weapons on Black and Brown off-duty police officers, demanding that they prove their citizenship.

You can see more reactions to Bovino’s epic fail below.