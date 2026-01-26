Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ye Issues Apology to Jewish & Black Community In Letter

Ye Issues Apology to Jewish & Black Community In Letter

Ye apologizes to the Jewish & black community following backlash over past antisemitic comments, acknowledging harm caused

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

production still from 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a public apology to both the Jewish and Black community following years of backlash over offensive and antisemitic remarks that began escalating in 2022. His past comments included praising Adolf Hitler, spreading conspiracy theories about Jewish control of media and finance, and making threats toward Jewish people. Along with podcast appearances and interviews where the rapper made statements led to widespread condemnation from the black and Jewish communities. Those statements have severed business partnerships and his removal from major platforms.

n his apology, Ye acknowledged the harm caused by his words, expressed remorse and said he was committed to learning from the experience and promoting unity rather than hate. While some leaders have cautiously welcomed the apology, others remain skeptical, emphasizing that meaningful accountability requires sustained change beyond words. See his full apology below.

Related Tags

DJ Nailz Kanye kanye west Nailz Trending Ye Yeezy

More from Power 107.5
Trending
3 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

What Ohio’s Snow Emergency Levels Mean

POWER We Them Ones WW
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to We Them Ones!

3 Items
News  |  Written By: Christopher Smith

Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: MoneyBagg Yo Gives Back and More

Entertainment  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Crystal R. Fox Talks Hitting #1 On Netflix With ‘His & Hers’

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close