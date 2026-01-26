Ye Issues Apology to Jewish & Black Community In Letter

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a public apology to both the Jewish and Black community following years of backlash over offensive and antisemitic remarks that began escalating in 2022. His past comments included praising Adolf Hitler, spreading conspiracy theories about Jewish control of media and finance, and making threats toward Jewish people. Along with podcast appearances and interviews where the rapper made statements led to widespread condemnation from the black and Jewish communities. Those statements have severed business partnerships and his removal from major platforms.

n his apology, Ye acknowledged the harm caused by his words, expressed remorse and said he was committed to learning from the experience and promoting unity rather than hate. While some leaders have cautiously welcomed the apology, others remain skeptical, emphasizing that meaningful accountability requires sustained change beyond words. See his full apology below.