Cardi B Makes History On Little Miss Drama Tour!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B has undoubtedly turned her 15 minutes of fame into a $100 million dollar empire, and it doesn’t look like she will be slowing down anytime soon!

Just months after giving birth to her fourth child, Cardi is back on the road for The Little Miss Drama Tour! The tour just kicked off February 11th and she has already made history! Cardi is the 1st female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in LA!

Live Nation shared this milestone Cardi achieved after smashing her opening weekend of The Little Miss Drama Tour! She brought out thousands of fans and a nice slice of Hollywood elites popped out to show Cardi love for her tour.

Cardi’ has truly poured into the production of this tour with a 37-song setlist, multiple elaborate costume changes, and high-flying stage production. And as a true professional she doesn’t let little mishaps like slipping out her chair ruin the vibes!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

She has treated her fans to special guests like GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface turning the incredible energy up a few notches.

“Five sold out shows back to back… packed to the brim!! Vancouver y’all better not break my streak. See y’all tomorrow!!! For now… where the Tim Horton’s at???” she wrote.

Cardi B’s personality is infectious. She has always been unapologetically herself and THAT is her magic. She’s constantly elevating her game, packing out arenas and having fun while doing it!

Don’t miss your chance to witness The Little Miss Drama Tour in a city near you!

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Source: Complex