107 & DRIVE TOP 10 SPRING KICK-OFF! MARCH WEEK ONE

POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 SPRING KICK-OFF! MARCH ’26 WEEK ONE

Get Ready for the POWER 107 and DRIVE Top 10 Spring Kickoff! Catch the Biggest Tracks of March's First Week.

Published on March 1, 2026

  • Showcasing the most popular new tracks, some staying, some going each week
  • Blending new releases with iconic throwback hits across genres and artists
  • Engaging listeners to share their thoughts and stay updated on the latest music
SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Spring is coming and we bringing the heat!!! On this Spring Kick-Off, Power 1075‘s Resident YN, Sir Da Yung OG threw almost the ENTIRE list out to give you some fresh heat! With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility.

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Don Toliver and T.I. was definitely on one this week! So much heat, I had to drop 4 new records and 4 throwbacks!

Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Ty Dolla $ign Performs In Dallas For 'The Endless Summer Tour'
Source: Shun Atkins / Radio One

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.

10. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TKANDZ FT LIL BABY – NOW OR NEVER II

9. DABABY (POP THAT THANG)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DON TOLIVER – ATM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : FAT JOE FT J HOLIDAY – I WON’T TELL

8. DON TOLIVER – FWU

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL BABY FT PLAYBOI CARTI, SKOOLY – LET’S DO IT

7. J COLE – WHO TF IZ U

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : T-PAIN FT YUNG JOC – BUY U A DRANK

6. DON TOLIVER – BODY

5. TY DOLLAS $IGN – DON’T KILL THE PARTY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : TREY SONGZ & CHRIS BROWN -24 HOURS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MOZZY & EST GEE – FO’Z

4. K CAMP & JACQUEES – COME BACK HOME

4. BRUNO MARS – I JUST MIGHT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK : CHLOE X HALLE- DO IT

3. WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US

2. T.I. – LET EM KNOW

1. T.I. – THE RIGHT ONE (50 CENT DISS) [NEWWWW]

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s cruc

