107 & DRIVE TOP 10 SPRING KICK-OFF! MARCH WEEK ONE
POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 SPRING KICK-OFF! MARCH ’26 WEEK ONE
- Showcasing the most popular new tracks, some staying, some going each week
- Blending new releases with iconic throwback hits across genres and artists
- Engaging listeners to share their thoughts and stay updated on the latest music
#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Spring is coming and we bringing the heat!!! On this Spring Kick-Off, Power 1075‘s Resident YN, Sir Da Yung OG threw almost the ENTIRE list out to give you some fresh heat! With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility.
On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Don Toliver and T.I. was definitely on one this week! So much heat, I had to drop 4 new records and 4 throwbacks!
Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!
Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.
10. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW
NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TKANDZ FT LIL BABY – NOW OR NEVER II
9. DABABY (POP THAT THANG)
NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DON TOLIVER – ATM
BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : FAT JOE FT J HOLIDAY – I WON’T TELL
8. DON TOLIVER – FWU
NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL BABY FT PLAYBOI CARTI, SKOOLY – LET’S DO IT
7. J COLE – WHO TF IZ U
BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : T-PAIN FT YUNG JOC – BUY U A DRANK
6. DON TOLIVER – BODY
5. TY DOLLAS $IGN – DON’T KILL THE PARTY
BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : TREY SONGZ & CHRIS BROWN -24 HOURS
NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MOZZY & EST GEE – FO’Z
4. K CAMP & JACQUEES – COME BACK HOME
4. BRUNO MARS – I JUST MIGHT
BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK : CHLOE X HALLE- DO IT
3. WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US
2. T.I. – LET EM KNOW
1. T.I. – THE RIGHT ONE (50 CENT DISS) [NEWWWW]
Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s cruc