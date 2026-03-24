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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce It's Iconic Tour!

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce It’s Iconic Tour!

Published on March 24, 2026

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The girls are outside this summer!!!

As if this wasn’t part of the plan already for summer 2026, the stage is set for the girls to pop out & this is huge. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are going on tour!! The tour is fittingly called, It’s Iconic and it most definitely is!

Three of the most iconic girl groups are taking the show on the road. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa will be co-headlining for the first time ever and En Vogue is set to open the show as their special guests!

The It’s Iconic Tour will begin August 15th and will be in a city near you so don’t sleep on grabbing your tickets sooner than later.

The ladies are cetainly excited! “It’s going to be so much for them,” Sandra “Pepa” Denton said. “Overwhelming almost. All the music that’s going to be played? It’s like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! OH MY GOD!’”

“[It’s] just really a feast for the audience,” said En Vogue’s Cindy Herron. “This has never been done.”

Tickets for this legendary show go on sale starting March 24th for presale and general sales opening March 26th on LiveNation.com.

Source: Complex, Billboard

Related Tags

concert Salt N Pepa tlc tour

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