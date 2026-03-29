Ye & Travis Scott Drop “Father” Video as BULLY Arrives!

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Ye has officially made his return with the release of his twelfth studio album, Bully! The album dropped March 28, 2026. The 18 track project features a highly anticipated collaboration with Travis Scott titled “Father,” a standout single that has quickly captured the attention of fans and critics.

The track is accompanied by a surreal and cinematic music video directed by Bianca Censori, which has gone viral with a surprise cameo by Michael Jackson impersonator Fabio Jackson.

The video is set in a church congregation and blends religious symbolism with high concept performance art, at one point revealing Ye as an unmasked alien figure being taken away.

As part of a larger live comeback strategy that includes upcoming summer performances at SoFi Stadium and throughout Europe, Bully marks a significant pivot for Ye as he shifts focus back to his musical production and creative vision.