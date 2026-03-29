Ye & Travis Scott Drop "Father" Video as BULLY Arrives!
Ye & Travis Scott Drop “Father” Video as BULLY Arrives!
Ye has officially made his return with the release of his twelfth studio album, Bully! The album dropped March 28, 2026. The 18 track project features a highly anticipated collaboration with Travis Scott titled “Father,” a standout single that has quickly captured the attention of fans and critics.
The track is accompanied by a surreal and cinematic music video directed by Bianca Censori, which has gone viral with a surprise cameo by Michael Jackson impersonator Fabio Jackson.
The video is set in a church congregation and blends religious symbolism with high concept performance art, at one point revealing Ye as an unmasked alien figure being taken away.
As part of a larger live comeback strategy that includes upcoming summer performances at SoFi Stadium and throughout Europe, Bully marks a significant pivot for Ye as he shifts focus back to his musical production and creative vision.