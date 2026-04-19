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#WOTSSunday Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online April 2026 Week Four

Published on April 19, 2026

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Power Summer On Air Giveaways Web
  • Legends returning to music and we're here for it!
  • New tracks from artists like SexyRedd Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, and Nav
  • Throwback songs honoring Summer614 artists and WWE WrestleMania
SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet WRESTLEMANIA Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! I don’t know what’s in the air…but all the legends I’ve said I wanted to return or I felt should return to music are making comebacks. Legends like TI, Gucci, Luda, Bow Wow, 50, Juvenille, and now Keri Hilson! The-Dream, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Alicia Keys …We’re waiting and manifesting!! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we have new records from some all-time great artist, throwback records that pay homage to Summer614 artist and WWE‘s WrestleMania. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: SOURCE: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: From Young Simba to R&B Star: Jaydon Talks Music, Usher and CIAA Stage from young simba to r&b star: jaydon talks music,usher and ciaa stage

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Men's Health Celebrates #HipHop50 Busta Rhymes, Common, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Method Man & Wiz Khalifa cover September Issue
Source: Shayan Asgharnia / Men’s Health

9th Annual Summer614 Radio One Columbus
Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. METRO BOOMIN FT ROSCOE RASH, QUAVO – BUTTERFLIES (RIGHT NOW)

9. GUCCI MANE – CRASH DUMMY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – YING YANG TWINS – SALT SHAKER

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: KERI HILSON – BAE

8. MAITHILI RAELLE – USED TO LOVE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

7. TAFFY FT PLUTO – FEELING ON MY BODY

6. LUDACRIS – PULL OVER (WORLD PREMIERE)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: SEXYY RED W/ METRO BOOMIN – YOP (U WIT A STAR)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A WRESTLEMANIA THROWBACK – TRAVIS SCOTT FT THE ROCK – ELECTRIFYING FEIN

5. DABABY – DON JULIO LEMONADE (NEWWW)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: PLIES FT CHRIS J- PUT IT ON YA

4. JAYDON – BOUJEE BABY (DEBUT)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A WRESTLEMANIA CLASSIC – KEVIN ROUDOLF FT CASH MONEY, BIRDMAN, LIL WAYNE – I MADE IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: KEYSHIA COLE FT AMINA – SHOULDA LET YOU GO

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: NAV FT YOUNG THUG – TRIMSKI

3. COI LERAY FT NBA YOUNGBOY – BETTER THAN YOURS

2. LATTO – BUSINESS AND PERSONAL

1. JUVENILE & MEGAB THEE STALLION – B.B.B.

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track is missing? Get at me on social media @SirDaYungOG or #WOTSSunday

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