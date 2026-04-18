D4vd's Parents Speak Out As Prosecutors Prepare To File Charges
D4vd’s Parents Speak Out To Defend His Innocence In Celeste Rivas’ Homicide As Prosecutors Plan To Charge Him Monday
To almost no one’s surprise, 21-year-old singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd, was taken into custody by a heavily armed police unit on Thursday, April 16. The artist is being held without bail in connection with the tragic death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Despite d4vd’s arrest, his parents, Dawud and Colleen Burke, have made it clear that they are standing behind their son.
According to Complex and the Burke family attorney, Kent A. Schaffer, the Burkes expressed a mix of sadness and support for d4vd. While the parents are reportedly disappointed by the turn of events, they maintain a firm belief in their son’s innocence. According to Schaffer, the arrest did not necessarily come as a shock to the family, as law enforcement had identified the singer as a person of interest months ago. Nevertheless, the Burkes are planning to fly from Texas to Los Angeles to provide a visible front of support for D4vd as he faces the legal battle of his life.
The investigation that led to D4vd’s arrest dates back over seven months to a disturbing discovery in Hollywood, Calif. As previously reported, on September 8, 2025, the mutilated remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the trunk of a Tesla vehicle registered to the singer. The vehicle had been towed to an impoundment lot after being found abandoned. Celeste, who was just 13 when she was first reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home in 2024, had reportedly been seen in Burke’s company prior to her disappearance.
For months, the case remained mostly quiet until a grand jury began hearing testimony in November. The investigation recently intensified when the Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled the teen’s death a homicide. Although the body was badly decomposed, this ruling provided the legal foundation the Los Angeles Police Department needed to move forward. The singer’s defense team, however, insists that the evidence will ultimately clear him, claiming that David Burke was not the cause of the teenager’s death.
Read more about the DA’s clash with LAPD over D4vd’s arrest and prosecutor’s plans to charge him after the jump.
LAPD Jumps The Gun On D4vd’s Arrest As Deadline Approaches For Prosecutors To Charge Him
One of the most surprising elements of D4vd’s arrest is the reported friction between the LAPD and the District Attorney’s Office. According to reports from TMZ and NewsNation, police took the initiative to arrest Burke without a formal indictment from prosecutors. Sources suggest that the LAPD grew frustrated with the pace of the grand jury proceedings and the lack of charges despite sufficient evidence.
By swarming the Hollywood Hills residence where Burke was staying,a property formerly owned by actress Sandra Bullock, with a tactical unit, the police effectively forced the hand of District Attorney Nathan Hochman. This intense amount of force has placed immense pressure on the D.A.’s office to determine whether to file formal charges by the upcoming Monday deadline. If the D.A. moves forward, the case will proceed to a preliminary hearing where a judge will evaluate the validity of the evidence against the singer.
The bond between David Burke and his parents appears to be a central pillar of his defense strategy. Even before the arrest, there were signs of a coordinated effort to protect the family’s interests. Back in September, the singer transferred two of his Texas properties into his mother’s name. Currently, Dawud and Colleen Burke are also fighting subpoenas that would require them to testify before the grand jury, with their attorney characterizing the subpoenas as unnecessary.
While the Burkes prepare to navigate the complex L.A. court system, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is also seeking closure. Their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, stated that the teen’s father expressed relief upon hearing news of the arrest, simply saying, “Thank God… justice for Celeste.” According to TMZ, sources say prosecutors will charge the singer with murder. As the Monday court date approaches, the eyes of the industry remain fixed on Los Angeles to see if D4vd will face a trial that could end his career and his freedom.
D4vd’s Parents Speak Out To Defend His Innocence In Celeste Rivas’ Homicide As Prosecutors Plan To Charge Him Monday was originally published on bossip.com
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