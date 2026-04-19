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Lil Wayne Complains He's 'Uninvited & Uninvolved' In Coachella

Lil Wayne Complains He’s ‘Uninvited & Uninvolved’ In Major Music Events Like Coachella

Published on April 18, 2026

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While other icons are back like they never left, Lil Wayne says it’s “humbling” that he’s snubbed from the world’s biggest stages like the Grammys and Coachella. Some fans agree with Weezy’s woes, while others claim he’s “whiny.”

Lil Wayne performs at 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Source: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI / Courtesy

As Coachella enters its second weekend of festival performances, Lil Wayne says something is missing: him. He’s not just throwing his hat in the ring for next year’s lineup. The “Lollipop” rapper reflected on the industry seemingly moving on without him and not looking back, despite his status as one of the greats. He took to X, formerly Twitter, in the early hours of Saturday to call out being shut out.

“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved. I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu,” he wrote.

It wasn’t that long ago that Lil Wayne reigned over the rap game and every track he touched basically turned to gold and platinum. With Drake and Nicki Minaj on the Young Money roster and an endless stream of hits, many considered him a GOAT in the rap game. However, some years have passed since he dominated the charts despite his long, LONG-awaited release of Tha Carter VI in 2025 following a seven-year hiatus.

The comment quickly went viral as fans debated whether Wayne was right to call out Coachella or going out sad for “seeking validation” as a legend. Is Lil Wayne putting them on notice or throwing a pity party like his critics claimed?

https://twitter.com/ceejayyalt/status/2045547809856946188?s=20

Check out more reactions and the next time you can catch a Lil Wayne concert after the flip!

Still The GOAT Or Nope? Fans Debate Whether To Blame Lil Wayne Or An Ungrateful Industry For His Suspected Snubs

Many comments claimed that Lil Wayne needs to get back in the booth and put in the same work that made him a lyrical legend in the first place. However, some complained he put on lackluster live performances. He also doesn’t have the best reputation for reliability when it’s time to hit the stage, leaving audiences waiting for hours.

The “A Milli” star faced similar criticisms when he claimed the 2026 Grammys snubbed him and made him “feel like s**t.” Lil Wayne’s end to Tha Carter saga didn’t even make it onto the ballot as a contender. Ouch!

Weezy was already feeling some type of way after he made it very loud and clear he expected to secure the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans. When it went to Kendrick Lamar right in Wayne’s hometown, he said the snub “broke” him. Until the 2022 ode to the West Coast led by Dr. Dre in Inglewood, Calif., there wasn’t a correlation between the host city and halftime headliner. Still, the combination of NOLA and nostalgia led many of Wayne’s supporters to share in his disappointment.

Now, the issue is Coachella, where Clipse rocked the stage following their epic comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. Perhaps it’s just a matter of time before the festival comes calling for a victory lap. If Lil Wayne is back in his prime to perform, he’ll show it this summer on his upcoming tour for 20+ Years of Carter Classics. Hopefully, he’ll show everyone what we’ve been missing.

Do you think Lil Wayne’s “uninvited” upset is valid or seeking validation? Would you come with the coins to see Weezy’s next tour?

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Lil Wayne Complains He’s ‘Uninvited & Uninvolved’ In Major Music Events Like Coachella was originally published on bossip.com

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