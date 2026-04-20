15 Rare Animals Only Found In Ohio (And Some Nearby States)

Source: JamesBrey / Getty Ohio supports a wide range of wildlife across forests, wetlands, and along Lake Erie. The state’s location between the Midwest and Appalachia creates a diverse habitat for animals both common and rare. Many species thrive here thanks to changing seasons and varied landscapes. Some animals appear across the country, but others feel uniquely tied to Ohio and the surrounding region. From returning predators to rare reptiles, these species help define the state’s natural identity. This list highlights animals you’re most likely to find in Ohio. Some live deep in the woods. Others show up in backyards or along the lake. All of them play a role in the Buckeye State’s ecosystem. 15 Animals You’ll Only Find In Ohio (Or Close To It) 1. Lake Erie water snake Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Lake Erie water snake is the most Ohio-coded animal on this list. ODNR says it can be spotted along the shores of North Bass Island, and the Put-in-Bay Aquatic Visitor Center notes that the snake made a major comeback after once being federally threatened. It is non-venomous, and its close tie to the Lake Erie islands makes it a perfect headliner for an Ohio wildlife list.

2. American badger The American badger is rare in Ohio and appears mostly in the northwestern part of the state. It prefers open farmland and grassland habitats, which limits where it can live. Sightings remain uncommon, and ODNR tracks reports to monitor its presence. Its limited population in Ohio makes it one of the state’s more elusive mammals.

3. Black squirrel Black squirrels are a color variation of the eastern gray squirrel, but they are especially common in parts of Northeast Ohio. Towns like Kent and areas around Cleveland are known for higher concentrations of them. This darker variation shows up in only select regions across the U.S. and Canada. Their strong presence in Ohio gives them a unique local identity.

4. Eastern hellbender The eastern hellbender is the largest salamander in Ohio. It lives in clean, fast-moving streams and requires very specific water conditions. Populations have declined, which led to conservation and reintroduction efforts in the state. Its unusual appearance makes it one of Ohio’s most fascinating species.

5. Spotted turtle The spotted turtle exists in small, scattered populations across parts of the eastern U.S., including Ohio. It prefers shallow wetlands and marshes. Habitat loss has reduced its numbers significantly. Its bright yellow spots make it easy to recognize when spotted.

6. Karner blue butterfly The Karner blue butterfly is federally endangered and survives in only a few states, including parts of Ohio. It depends on wild lupine plants to complete its life cycle, which limits where it can exist. Habitat loss has significantly reduced its population over time. Conservation efforts continue to focus on restoring the ecosystems it needs to survive.

7. Blue-spotted salamander This salamander lives in the Great Lakes and northeastern regions, including parts of Ohio. It prefers moist woodlands and vernal pools. Its populations remain localized and somewhat difficult to track. The blue flecks along its body make it stand out among amphibians.

8. Eastern massasauga rattlesnake The eastern massasauga is a venomous rattlesnake found in only a handful of states. In Ohio, it is listed as endangered. It relies on wetland habitats, which have declined over time. Encounters are rare, but the species remains an important part of the ecosystem.

9. Sandhill crane Sandhill cranes have made a noticeable return to Ohio after being absent for decades. They now appear in wetland areas, especially in northern and western parts of the state. While they exist in other regions, their presence in Ohio remains relatively limited and closely monitored. Their large size and loud calls make them one of the most striking birds in the state.

10. Allegheny woodrat The Allegheny woodrat lives in rocky, forested areas of the Appalachian region. In Ohio, it is extremely rare and considered endangered. Habitat changes and disease have contributed to its decline. Most Ohio residents will never encounter one.

11. Northern long-eared bat This bat species appears in parts of the eastern United States but has seen major population declines. In Ohio, it is federally listed as endangered. It relies on forests for roosting and caves for hibernation. Disease has significantly impacted its numbers.

12. Indiana bat The Indiana bat has one of the more restricted ranges among U.S. bat species. Ohio serves as an important habitat for both summer and winter populations. It depends on specific caves and forest conditions. Conservation efforts continue to protect its remaining populations.

13. Eastern spiny softshell turtle This turtle lives in rivers and large streams across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes. In Ohio, it appears in select waterways. It prefers sandy or muddy bottoms for burrowing. Its flat shell and long nose make it easy to identify.

14. Eastern fox snake The eastern fox snake appears in limited areas near the Great Lakes. In Ohio, it is primarily found along the Lake Erie shoreline. It mimics rattlesnakes by vibrating its tail when threatened. Its range remains relatively small compared to other snakes.