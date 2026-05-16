21 Savage Makes Surprise Appearance At Financial Literacy Event!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage has made it his mission to ensure our youth be successful and financially literate. He created his non profit, Leading By Examle Foundation several years ago and has continued to push the mission to provide financial literacy education to underserved youth, provide scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students.

This week, 21 hosted his Bank Account Financial Literacy Program’s completion ceremony. The event was held in Atlanta at MLK Jr. High School. The event included fireside chats featuring Cleveland Browns Linebacker Jerome Baker, Founder and CEO of Life Beyond The Game Chelsia McKie, A&R Specialist Kimuel Joseph, and 21 Savage’s Manager Justin “Meezy” Williams.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage even made sure to make an appearance completely surprising the students!

Students also got to enjoy “inspirational stories and received real-world advice on managing money and building financial freedom.” This is such an important topic to stress upon our youth in this ever-changing world.

21 has been crafting the 21 Savage Bank Account program for seven years now and it is only growing and getting better with time. He has expanded into a nationwide virtual financial literacy program, as well as a partnership with Chime!

Shoutout to 21 for prioritizing creating better habits for the children!

Source: Complex, Leading By Example Foundation

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.