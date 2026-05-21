Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 145

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Drake shattering social media with three new albums, 21 Savage seemingly posting his little one with Latto, John Boyega’s rumored somethingship with Tae Heckard, Khloé Kardashian opening up about her recent encounter with ex French Montana, Netflix’s buzzy crime drama Nemesis, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Olandria making her return to the series after setting social media ablaze with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

The booked and busy baddie was spotted on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit party where all eyes were glued to her every move.

Olandria arrived in a brown sheer Bronx and Blanco gown with bold cutouts, a curve-caressing silhouette, and chic gold hardware that wrapped across her frame like jewelry.

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This comes after the baddie bombshell’s swoon-worthy spread that sent her steadily growing legion of loyal fans into a FRENZY.

“I was so shocked, but so grateful to be presented with this amazing opportunity, especially being a small-town girl from Bama,” said Carthen in an interview with Essence.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Draya Michele slaying along with Lori Harvey and Porsha Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Lennox, Kelly Rowland, Shannon Thornton, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.