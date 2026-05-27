Cardi B Sues Tasha K’s Husband Over Reported $4M Scheme
Cardi B Says 'Aht Aht' To Alleged Asset Shuffle, Sues Tasha K’s Husband Over Reported $4M Hide-And-Seek Scheme
The years-long legal battle between Cardi B and controversial commentator Tasha K has taken another turn, with the rapper now reportedly dragging the blogger’s husband into the high-stakes financial fallout.
According to Complex, Cardi has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, accusing him of helping conceal assets in an alleged effort to avoid paying the nearly $4 million judgment awarded to the rapper in her defamation case against the YouTuber.
As previously reported, Cardi originally sued the controversial YouTuber in 2019 after Tasha K allegedly spread false and damaging claims about the rapper online. In January 2022, a jury ruled in Cardi’s favor, finding Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The court awarded Cardi nearly $4 million in damages.
Now, per a new lawsuit, Cardi alleges that shortly after the judgment, Tasha’s hubby helped orchestrate a series of financial moves designed to keep her money and assets out of reach. One major claim concerns the creation of a new company, Yelen Entertainment, LLC, reportedly formed in May 2022. Cardi alleges assets connected to Tasha’s original business, Kebe Studios, were transferred into the new company. This essentially left the old business “an empty shell” with no funds available to satisfy the judgment.
More on the flip!
The lawsuit also claims Tasha’s earnings were rerouted through accounts connected to Yelen Entertainment and that her name was removed from various financial accounts. Cardi further alleges that a Georgia property belonging to Tasha was transferred to Kebe for just $1 in an attempt to avoid garnishment.
According to court filings referenced by Complex, Kebe allegedly admitted under oath that some of the moves were intended to help Tasha avoid payment. One quote from the filings reportedly states, “I wanted to help her avoid garnishment.”
Cardi is now asking the court to void the transfers, recover the funds owed, and potentially place assets connected to Tasha and Kebe into a trust until the judgment is paid.
The latest legal bombshell quickly made the rounds online, with social media users dissecting the filings and reacting to the ongoing saga on X. One viral post shared screenshots and details from the lawsuit, sending timelines into overdrive.
Mind you, this all comes after Tasha K was accused by Cardi B’s legal team of violating a non-disparagement clause through livestream commentary and coded references allegedly aimed at Cardi and her family, including remarks about Offset’s alleged gambling habits.
The legal battle intensified further after Cardi’s attorneys accused Tasha K’s legal team of citing a fabricated case and potentially relying on unverified AI-generated research in court filings, while Tasha herself later admitted during a livestream that she had “lost the war” to Cardi, calling the hearing “a s*** show.”
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Cardi B Says 'Aht Aht' To Alleged Asset Shuffle, Sues Tasha K’s Husband Over Reported $4M Hide-And-Seek Scheme was originally published on bossip.com