M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

Things are getting messy between Kid Cudi and M.I.A.

According to reports, M.I.A. has filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Kid Cudi following her removal from his Rebel Ragers Tour earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that Cudi played a role in having the rapper removed from the tour after comments she made during a performance sparked backlash from fans.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend

RELATED: Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over Offensive “Illegals” Rant

RELATED: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and me n ü – at Ruoff Music Center!

The legal dispute centers around an agreement between M.I.A., her company Neet Touring LLP, and tour promoter Live Nation. M.I.A.’s legal team claims she was guaranteed $2.8 million regardless of what was said during her performances and argues that her dismissal violated the terms of that agreement.

The controversy began during a May 2 stop in Dallas when M.I.A. delivered a political rant that drew boos from some audience members. Days later, Kid Cudi announced on social media that she would no longer be part of the tour, stating that he did not want “offensive remarks” made at his shows and that fans had expressed concerns about her comments.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

M.I.A. quickly pushed back, defending her statements and accusing critics of taking her comments out of context. Now, the disagreement has moved from social media to the courtroom.

The Rebel Ragers Tour launched in April and is scheduled to make stops in more than 30 cities across the United States. As of now, Kid Cudi’s representatives have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

What do you think? Was Kid Cudi right to remove M.I.A. from the tour, or should artists have complete freedom to express themselves on stage?

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour was originally published on hot1009.com