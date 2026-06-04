Milagro Gramz Claims She Can’t Afford To Pay The $75K She Owes Megan Thee Stallion

Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Milagro “Gramz” Cooper

Blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper’s mouth and fingers were clearly writing checks she can’t afford to cash based on her reaction after a judge reinstated Megan Thee Stallion’s $75,000 jury verdict against her.

TMZ exclusively reports that Cooper quickly told a judge to hold up, claiming that “forcing her” to pay it would impose a major financial burden, so she asked the judge to pause the payments while she battles the charges in a higher court.

Per TMZ:

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Milagro wants to delay payment while she appeals the ruling from the lower court. She argues there are still major issues with the case that should be reviewed.

Milagro tells the court she’s a self-employed media commentator and content creator whose income can fluctuate month to month. She says she does not have substantial liquid assets and lacks the financial resources needed to immediately satisfy the judgment or post a full supersedeas bond.



The celebrity gossip site reports that Gramz argues she supports her household, which includes two minor children, and notes that if she has to pay Megan Thee Stallion immediately, it could put a financial strain on her family.

She is pleading with the judge to pause any payment to the Houston rapper until the appeal is decided.

As expected, Megan and her legal team are completely against this request after successfully convincing a jury to side with Thee Stallion in her lawsuit against Gramz after she shared some posts related to Tory Lanez following the aftermath of the shooting.

Social Media Doesn’t Have Any Sympathy For Milgro Gramz

Well, she should have thought about that before she got to typing and basically defaming the rapper, making her one of the many cases that these celebs are not playing when you drop baseless claims about them on the internet.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Social media is also clowning her following the revelation that she is trying to delay sending Megan Thee Stallion her coins.

“But…but…she told Megan to sue her. Her listeners don’t want to help? The family of the inmate who was sending her money not offering up a dime of support for their mouthpiece??,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.