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Inside the Most Magical Daddy Daughter Party Yet!

Columbus Girl Dads and their Daughters had a time at the first Daddy Daughter Day Party Princess Edition!

Published on June 6, 2026

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Father's Day concept. Top view photo of giftbox, elegant tie, glasses, belt and cup of coffee on grey background
Source: Sunlight_s / Getty

The King Arts Complex was filled with tiaras, laughter and unforgettable vibes at the first Daddy Daughter Day Party: Princess Edition! Dads and their princesses stepped into a real life fairy tale, trading in the ordinary weekend routine for an afternoon of pure magic and royal treatment with Ladies Love Launy, DJ Mr. King, their Princesses and the Power Family!

From the moment the doors opened, the energy was electric. Dressed in their finest royal attire ranging from glittering ball gowns to sharp suits… the duos spent the day creating memories that will last a lifetime.

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