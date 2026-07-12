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WOTSSunday: Sir Da Yung OG Reveals Top 10 NEW RECORDS!

#WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, JULY 2026, 2ND EDITION

Published on July 12, 2026

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  • Counting down the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com.
  • Tracks must maintain radio airplay for at least 2 months to be eligible.
  • Listeners can win Cincinnati Music Festival tickets by tuning in.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG For those who love keeping up with new RECORDS, this is essential listening!

Collage of four portraits: a man with dreadlocks and sunglasses smiling, a woman with short dark hair, a woman with bright orange hair, and a man with braids singing into a microphone.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s second edition for July, which means it’s time to ignite some fireworks!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. Not to mention, we’re highlighting exclusive RECORDS all month long.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. We do got a new track on the playlist, that is spoiled by the below: It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ALL WEEKEND LONG!!!!! LISTEN LIVE TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO GET YOURS!! For fans of legendary musical RECORDS, this is unmissable.

Lil Wayne #BirthdayBashATL2017

NEXT EVENT: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (20 Years of Carter Classics) Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

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10. FENIX FLEXIN – RUBBERZ

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

9. CHRIS BROWN – 4 EVER (FOREVER REMIX)

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A CINCINATI MUSIC FESTIVAL ARTIST – TREY SONGZ – CAN’T HELP BUT WAIT

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

8. FREDO BANG – GATES FLOW 2 (SHE DON’T WANNA)

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: 6BLACK FT LEON THOMAS, AZ CHIKE – ALL THAT MATTERS

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

7. THE-DREAM – BRING THAT BODY

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT 21 SAVAGE – WTF GOIN

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

6. COI LERAY FT ELADIO CARRION – OUTSIDE

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – PLAYAZ CIRCLE (WITH 2 CHAINZ) FT LIL WAYNE – DUFFLE BAG BOY

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5. BABYFXCE E- SHE SO CRAZY

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC NICKI MINAJ – YOUR LOVE

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4. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – DJ DRAMA FT FABOLOUS, TREY SONGZ, TORY LANEZ – WISHING (REMIX)

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER THROWBACK – MEGAN THEE STALLION – GIRLS IN THE HOOD

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

3. T.I. FT SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

2. SKILLA BABY FT. CHRIS BROWN, BRYSON TILLER – FACE CARD

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1. NIPSEY HUSSLE FT BINO RIDEAUX AND JAMES FAUNTLEROY – SACRIFICES

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 107 App before 7pm Don’t hesitate to share your favorite RECORDS from the countdown.

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