We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Biggie Smalls officially became The Notorious B.I.G. because another rapper had previously trademarked the name.

2. Biggie appeared in the top rated T.V. show “Martin”, playing as himself as an old friend of Martins looking for a backup singer for his tour.

3. B.I.G. is an acronym that stands for “Books Instead of Guns.” The acronym itself used to stand for “Business Instead of Game” but since his death, his foundation gave it a new meaning which now helps benefit the CWMF Inc., a foundation in memory of B.I.G. which helps bring in books & computers for impoverished schools NY & Atlanta.

4. Biggie Smalls has his own clothing line which he started in ’96 called “Brooklyn Mint Inc”? Biggie wanted to start a clothing line that would cater to “Big” men like himself, seeing as though it was hard to find the quality of clothing he admired in his size and style. To this day, the company is still up, and was recently re-launched by his mother, and has a new line, in B.I.G.’s memory.

5. Biggie’s mom called him “Chrissy-Pooh” as a child, after Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh.

6. Biggie attended the prestigious Catholic high school, Bishop Loughlin Memorial. Other famous alumni of the school include former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, Golden State Warriors basketball coach, Mark Jackson, and actor Doug E. Doug (Cool Runnings).

7. During his murder, Biggie was hit by four bullets, but only the last one proved fatal. It entered at his right hip and passed through his heart, liver, and colon, on its way to its resting place at his left shoulder.

8. Biggie made a special appearance on the fondly remembered Fox cop show, ‘New York Undercover’. He rapped “Juicy” and sat in on a fictional panel about violence in rap.

9. Biggie ghostwrote many of the lyrics for Lil’ Kim.

10. During the last months of his last life, Biggie walked around with a cane, due to a broken left leg he suffered in a car crash.

11. Biggie was going to open a fast food chain called “Big Poppa’s” which would serve soul food and would be open 24 hrs a day to serve the community in which he lived in.

12. BIG was asked to appear in a movie with Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken and the concept of the movie was to play a role as a New York City drug lord.