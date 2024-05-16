Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

2024 BET Award Nominations

The 2024 BET Awards nominations were announced, on May 16, and Drake leads the pack withwhile his Young Money labelmatefollows with six nominations across the BET Awards’ top categories.

While public opinion may have deemed Kendrick Lamar the winner of the epic clash of the titans that was Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, Drizzy came out on top with BET award nominations, including, “Album Of The Year” and multiple nods for his Sexyy Redd-assisted track Rich Baby Daddy, and the song that was the catalyst to their clash, First Person Shooter. As if hip-hop didn’t get enough beef for dinner, Drake and Kendrick will battle again for “Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.”

With a record-breaking tour and chart-topping album, it’s no surprise Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album would rake in multiple 2024 BET Award nominations, including “Album of the Year.” The competition is stiff in the female rap category with the biggest femcees in the game facing off against each other for the crown. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Sexxt Red, Latto, Ice Spice, and Doja Cat. It’s a statement-making placement for Doja, who sparked convo about how to categorize her artistry.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each have five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher are tied with four nominations respectively.

According to the official press release, “Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2024 “BET Awards,” will air LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/ PT.

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com