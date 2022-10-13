Power 107.5 CLOSE

Whether you like it or not, the romantic relationship between rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock is all that anyone can talk about at the moment. From multiple leaked sex tapes and constant cheating allegations from both sides, to the more serious issue of routine domestic violence, it goes without saying that the word “toxic” is an understatement when it comes to these two.

Unfortunately for those tired of the disastrous duo, you’ll soon be seeing them at the forefront of their own reality series on Zeus Network under the title Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love.

While we’ll never be the ones to stop anyone from our culture from getting a check, we’ll always be the ones to call out disturbing behavior and poor representation of the Black community. In short, both Blueface, 25, and Chrisean, 22, exhibit extreme levels of negativity in their own separate ways that become even more detrimental when brought together. It was barely a week ago that he was seen in bed kissing a completely different woman, which prompted Chrisean to declare herself single before proceeding to leak a series of videos depicting them in graphic sex acts.

Although Zeus has a strong following, many people are tired of seeing the dysfunction between these two play out on social media and are not looking forward to them taking over TV screens as well.

If entertaining reality television is what the people want, we can think of five completely different stars and show concepts that would make for much better must-see TV than a toxic couple fighting, fussing and fu— well, you get the drift!

Keep scrolling to check out 5 reality TV show ideas that would make for better viewing pleasure than watching Chrisean Rock & Blueface attempt to kill each other in front of cameras for the world to see:

5 Reality Shows We’d Like To See Other Than Chrisean Rock & Blueface was originally published on blackamericaweb.com