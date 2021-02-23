5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

makes her 51 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. Just last year at the age of 50, Niecy followed her heart, and married her friend Jessica Betts.

As of late, Niecy has taken on roles that speak to the racial tension in today’s climate. In the historical film Selma, she played civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson. She also played Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise from the Exonerated Five, in the Ava DuVernay’ miniseries When They See Us. Through both her online presence and acting gigs, we are able to see a side of Niecy that is advocating for change.

When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy’s 51st birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she served us body goals on a platter.

