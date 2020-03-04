After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline

While Shaunie O’Neil may not agree with us on this one, Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word–if he’s making a bet with a good friend!

Apparently, the 47-year-old basketball icon lost his bet to Dwyane Wade and instead of paying up cash, he had to show do it with something worth much more than that: Showing the world what his real hairline looks like.

“Let’s just get it out of the way, America,” Shaq said Tuesday night during the TNT pregame show.

“I had a bet against one of my good friends, D-Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, ‘Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?’ He said, ‘Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.’ ”

And man is it far back! Take a look:

On Instagram, the TNT sports correspondent posted a video of his “new diesel fade.”

“I wanna hear all the comments. Hurt my feelings, ’cause I look good,” Shaq said in the video captioned “That new diesel fade on point ain’t it.”

Listen, you already know folks had jokes, but the NBA hit the hardest:

.@SHAQ's hairline gave us a few ideas 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6r0kYTm8VP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

Poor Shaq! But oh well, he’s rich so he’s fine. We just admire his ability to laugh at himself

Here’s what Black Twitter had to say:

