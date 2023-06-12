The idea ofhaving a Twitter spat withwas not on our 2023 BINGO card. Yet, here we are.

In case you need some context, this strange social media spat stems from Babyface’s opening slot on Anita’s 15-city tour earlier this year. He was scheduled to open up the May 10 concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. However, his set was cut due to the concert being delayed for technical issues.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter to apologize to the fans.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he wrote. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Fast forward to this past Friday (June 9), with Anita starting a full rant on the platform. Apparently, Babyface’s fans have been coming for her ever since, and she called Babyface to task for staying silent on the matter.

She also addressed some of those fans who may have mistakenly thought that Babyface was a co-headliner and that his set being cut was a result of Anita’s decision-making. She let it be known that the tour is hers and hers alone.

After that, well… let’s say Ms. Baker had some TIME today!

Check out some more of Anita’s tweets and reactions below!

Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle was originally published on foxync.com