Today, we celebrate The Fearless of Fashion: These icons of the runway made history – in living color.

Take a look at a few of our heroes in the gallery below.

Black Faces in White Spaces: The Fearless Of Fashion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Tyra Banks Source:General You might remember that Tyra Banks was the first Black model to land a solo Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover in 1997. But did you know that in that same year, she also was the first African-American woman to cover the Victoria’s Secret Catalogue and GQ magazine? In 2019, she returned as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star showing off a fuller figure and looking fabulous. Since her modeling days, Tyra has become known for producing and hosting ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ which has several successful spin-offs worldwide. This former Victoria’s Secret Angel now hosts Dancing With the Stars.

2. Naomi Campbell Source:Getty The British supermodel began her career in 1986 and still models nearly thirty years later. Discovered at 15-years-old, she soon signed with Elite Model Management. Naomi Campbell made history as the first black woman to appear on the cover of French Vogue as well as Time Magazine. In the late 80s, Naomi became known as part of the ‘Trinity’ along with fellow supermodels Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. In 2013, Naomi launched the modeling competition reality television show, ‘The Face,’ in the US and Australia. And in 2015, Naomi starred in the hit hip-hop musical drama ‘Empire’ on Fox. Naomi Campbell appeared in so many top major campaigns, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more.

3. Iman Source:Getty Iman made her impact on modeling by being successful on the runway and print during the 70s–a time when models were usually only successful in one. Photographer Peter Beard discovered her while in Nairobi—and was immediately moved by her long neck, high forehead, and elegant features. Iman has worked with legendary photographers such as Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, and Helmut Newton during her modeling career.

4. Alek Wek Source:Getty Alek Wek is a South Sudanese model most well-known for defying beauty standards in the fashion industry. Beginning her modeling career at 18, Alek stood out for being dark-skinned, having African features, and a shaved hairstyle. Many look up to Wek for showing a different kind of beauty that does not conform to Caucasian standards as a black woman. In 1997, Wek appeared on the November cover of ELLE, making her the first African model to appear on the publication. Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has called Wek one of her inspirations growing up. Notable brands the model has walked for on international runways include Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Valentino.