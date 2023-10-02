Black Women Governor Newsom Could Appoint To Fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat 

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The death of longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has left many not only wondering who will fill her very important senate seat, but also who can live up to her legacy.

Feinstein died Thursday, Sept. 28, at the age of 90 following more than three decades on Capitol Hill as the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate. The cause of her death was not immediately reported, but her health had come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, during which time she had missed dozens of votes.

Now, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in the spotlight, as he’s pledged in the past ledge to appoint a Black woman if there was ever a Senate vacancy.

In 2020, after then-California Sen. Kamala Harris became Vice President of the United States, Newsom nominated Alex Padilla, who became the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

During a 2021 interview on MSNBC, Newsom was asked directly if he would nominate a Black woman if he had the opportunity.

“The answer is yes,” Newsom replied.

He later clarified that he would make an “interim appointment” of a Black woman for any Senate vacancy but that person would not be a current candidate for Feinstein’s seat.

Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman who is campaigning to fill Feinstein’s seat in the general election next year, said she was insulted by Newsom’s response.

“The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” Lee responded. “Black women deserve more than a participation trophy. We need a seat at the table.”

The Black Lives Matter movement also posted an online petition explaining why it was so important for Newsom to appoint a Black woman, in particular.

“Appointing a Black woman to this seat is nonnegotiable — this must be done. Our government is about representation of the people, and as we saw in this election, Black people, and more specifically Black women, are constantly showing up for democracy,” the group said in part of a statement accompanied with the petition. “If there is not a single Black woman in the Senate, then the Senate is simply not a proper representation of the people.”

We’re really not sure who Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint to fill the late great Senator Feinstein’s seat, but we’ve created a list of possible candidates that would do an amazing job in the Senate.

Check out our list below.

