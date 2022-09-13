Bomb Street Style: Street Style Looks from Fashion Bomb Daily’s Bomb Fashion Show

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Fashion Bomb Daily fashion show returned to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with their annual ‘Bomb Fashion Show’ on Saturday, September 10 in the heart of Soho. Hosted by Eva Marcille, the event featured FBD Founder and CEO, Claire Sulmers and 13 up-and-coming designers of color. Notable guests at the event included Vivica A. Fox, Misa Hylton, Jayda Cheaves, Ashley Darby, Draya Michele, and Dr. Iyanla Vanzant.

“The Bomb Fashion Show is where culture, fashion and style collide,” Eva told the crowd after walking the runway. “I got my start almost 20 years ago on a runway just like this. I am beyond excited to see what the designers show tonight.”

The evening began with networking, a cocktail hour, and a photo installation. Throughout the night, guests received swag bags, goodies and products from sponsors Shea Moisture, ShopShops, UNITE hair, Major Faces, Urban Skin Rx, Bombay Sapphire, Boujee Hippie, Rayar Jeans, and Moscato Nivole.

The highlight of the event was the runway show featuring originality, flair, and diversity not always witnessed during NYFW. Designers featured models of all shapes and sizes and wide-ranging collections catered to various audiences, cultural groups and demographics.

“Miss Atilla,” Nigerian and British founder and Chief Creative Officer of Ade by Femi presented her runway collection for the first time during NYFW. “We’ve only started about a year ago,” she told HelloBeautiful. “We are dressing icons who refuse to fit in a box. My line is for women who tread that fine balance between the different roles that they have to perform from the boardroom to the home and everything in between. That leading lady who wants to lead with her power while being an inner vixen.”

Other designers were Michele Lopez, Mason Beretta, Silver & Riley, Allure Novembre, CBN Chicago, Aisha McShaw, Queen Russia, Bruce Glen, Hot Miami Styles, Daykeyla, Fulani Handbags, and Shane Justin. Crowd favorites included Michele Lopez, who started as a stylist for celebrities such as Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, and BruceGlen, a pair of identical twins who showed their colorful collection as part of the official Council of Fashion Designers of America schedule as well.

As expected, guests walked into Tribeca 360 Studios dressed to impress wearing the hottest trends including bright colors, platform shoes, Barbie pink, and embellished sleeves. See our gallery below of some of the best dressed at Fashion Bomb Daily’s Bomb Fashion Show.

Bomb Street Style: Street Style Looks from Fashion Bomb Daily’s Bomb Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com