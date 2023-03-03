Power 107.5 CLOSE

Green was recently speaking to the press after a game against the Portland Trailblazers while rocking a Black History Month shirt, at the end of the celebratory month.

However, Green doesn’t feel as proud about BHM, and in fact, discusses getting rid of it altogether.

“Black History Month. This is actually the first time you’ve seen me in a Black History Month shirt all Black History Month, and it’s very intentional. And I really just threw this shirt on because I didn’t have another shirt to throw on. But Black History Month, at some point, can we get rid of it? Like, at some point?” he asks.

The Golden State Warriors forward then had the same complaint many people of color have about the disrespectfulness of the month being so short.

“Why we got to keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history? You got governors wanting to take our history out of schools. And I’m not going to be the fool to go say, yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days. So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. It’s– you know, we’re making all these changes in the world,” he adds. “Can’t talk about these people, can’t talk about those people. Can’t say this, can’t say that.”

The four-time NBA champ then admitted that he thinks the history of African Americans shouldn’t be restricted to a month and should instead be taught the entire year.

“At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? No. Teach my history from January 1 to December 31, and then do it again, and then again, and then again, and then again. That’s what I’d like to see.”

See how Twitter‘s reacting to Draymond Green’s latest opinion below.

Draymond Green Explains His Beef With Black History Month, Twitter Educates Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com