Gutter Ball: DaBaby & Crew Jumped DaniLeigh’s Brother At Bowling Alley, Allegedly

DaBaby and DaniLeigh ‘s brother, Brandon Bills, were destined to lock horns eventually after the pair exchanged words late last year. The Charlotte, N.C. rapper apparently caught up with Bills and his crew, and allegedly jumped the man inside a bowling alley, but it doesn’t look like the fade was properly delivered despite the lopsided numbers.

DaBaby, who shares a young child with DaniLeigh, received the threat of a fade from Bills last year after the rapper allegedly kicked her and their child out of his home due to having some manner of argument. After DaniLeigh left the residence and returned to the West Coast, Bills took to Instagram to offer a one-on-one fade to DaBaby for the treatment of his sister in a since-deleted post on social media.

Video of the brawl was obtained by several sources, including DJ Akademiks, and it featured Bills rolling solo at a bowling alley with DaBaby and his crew swarming him right on the lanes. The video doesn’t paint the entire picture but it doesn’t appear that Bills was seriously injured as he uploaded a video calling out DaBaby for running down on him while he was solo.

DaniLeigh took to Instagram to address the beef and wants it all to be left in the past.

“LAME AS HELL!!! RUNNING UP ON MY BROTHER ON SOME SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS WITH 5/6 OF YA BOYS WHILE HE’S BY HIMSELF AND NOT EVEN TOUCHING!!! LAME AND SO SAD!!!! I PRAY THIS STOPS NOW,” DaniLeigh wrote in an Instagram story post. Bills also took to Instagram and said he tried to talk one-on-one with the DaBaby but the goons weren’t with the pow-wow.

The video of the fight can be viewed below courtesy of Akademiks. We must warn that the images within may be disturbing to some. We also shared the video of Brandon Bills explaining his side of the story, which features harsh language.

