Listen Live
Entertainment

ESSENCE of Power with Leah’s Lemonade – ESSENCE Festival Recap

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Essence of Power Leah's Lemonade 2024

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Columbus

We took POWER 107.5/106.3 to NOLA for the BIGGEST Black festival of the summer – ESSENCE Festival of Culture! Leah Henry packed up the Lemonade Stand and flew out to New Orleans, Louisiana to get ALL the celebrity lemonade straight from the Big Easy.

 

ESSENCE Fest returned July 4-7th, featuring headliners like Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, and Birdman & Friends, which honors three decades of Cash Money Millionaires. Held at the Caesars Superdome & downtown New Orleans, this multi-day event blends high-energy music performances with inspirational speakers and conversations on gender, race, culture, economics, and art. The festival provides attendees with one-in-a-million experiences like huge evening concerts, intimate lounge shows, and DJ parties— surrounded by celebrities and other notable figures. Created in 1994 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ESSENCE magazine, the festival is now an annual staple and showcase of Black music, culture, education, and fun.

RELATED: Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks RHOP, New Music, & Sold Out Tour

You never know who’s gonna stop by the Lemonade Stand… Scroll down for exclusive celebrity interviews. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

1. Actress Natasha Rothwell Talks Her NEW Leading Role!

2. Disney Actress Dara Reneé Spills About Descendants 4

3. “Ghosts” Danielle Pinnock Fawns Over Victoria Monet

4. Influencer DeAndre Brown Talks Betting on Yourself

Trending
8 items
News

Trump Fan Waka Flocka Tells Biden Supporters To “Get Out” Of His Show, Xitter Rips Him

July Music Survey Power
Music

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars & Tickets To See Ms. Lauryn Hill Live

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER 30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close