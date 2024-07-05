ESSENCE of Power with Leah’s Lemonade – ESSENCE Festival Recap

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We took POWER 107.5/106.3 to NOLA for the BIGGEST Black festival of the summer – ESSENCE Festival of Culture! Leah Henry packed up the Lemonade Stand and flew out to New Orleans, Louisiana to get ALL the celebrity lemonade straight from the Big Easy.

ESSENCE Fest returned July 4-7th, featuring headliners like Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, and Birdman & Friends, which honors three decades of Cash Money Millionaires. Held at the Caesars Superdome & downtown New Orleans, this multi-day event blends high-energy music performances with inspirational speakers and conversations on gender, race, culture, economics, and art. The festival provides attendees with one-in-a-million experiences like huge evening concerts, intimate lounge shows, and DJ parties— surrounded by celebrities and other notable figures. Created in 1994 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ESSENCE magazine, the festival is now an annual staple and showcase of Black music, culture, education, and fun.

You never know who’s gonna stop by the Lemonade Stand… Scroll down for exclusive celebrity interviews. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!