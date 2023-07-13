Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks RHOP, New Music, & Sold Out Tour

My girl Candiace Dillard-Basset stopped by the Lemonade stand live with Leah Henry at Essence Festival 2023. The reality star and singer spilled a little lemonade on a new season of RHOP and who made the cut. The ‘Drive Back’ singer also talked about her budding music career and national tour. Will there be another season of “So That’s What We’re Doing” podcast? You have to watch the full interview to find out!
