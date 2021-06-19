HomeArts & Entertainment

Let Freedom Ring:Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Making Juneteenth A National Holiday

Posted June 19, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” and the Dallas Ft. Worth community walked 2.5 miles Saturday morning in celebration of the monumental accomplishment.

Her annual walk was representation of how long it took for Texas slaves to be notified they were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1865.

Check out Ms. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth, Texas below.

 

Let Freedom Ring:Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Making Juneteenth A National Holiday  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

Opal Lee's Juneteenth Parade Celebration Source:Regan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Juneteenth Parade Celebration juneteenth

2. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

Opal Lee's Juneteenth Parade Celebration Source:Regan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Juneteenth Parade Celebration juneteenth

3. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth Texas texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

4. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

5. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

6. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

7. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth Texas texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

8. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth Texas texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

9. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth texas,dallas,juneteenth,ft. worth

Latest
Close