Meek Mill GOES OFF on Wale on Social Media for Hanging with Meek’s Old Best Friend Dean

Meek Mill and Wale both attended Wrestlemania XL in the City of Brotherly love, but their exchange after Wrestlemania weekend was not so brotherly. According to sources, this feud began when their was pictured evidence of Wale being acquainted with Dean, a former friend of Meek Mill’s who has been speaking about their falling out publicly on DJ Akademiks ‘Off the Record’ podcast

Meek posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a since deleted post about what he would do to Wale the next time they crossed paths.

“Wale never liked me… now Ima treat em like the streeets everytime I see him”. Meek wrote. “I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy”.

Meek Mill then went on to continue the social media to defend his ideologies afters he was criticized for feeling slighted by Wale and Dean’s reunion.

“I was raised in jail and in kiladelphia how did yall forget so fast ….” Meek posted. “Yall not listening to my raps I been this way! I never been normal tf I have boundaries like every other American”

Wale responded to the comments Meek Mill made on social media, by sharing his own thoughts on X. He claims that Meek Mill has some inner work to adhere to being that he is bothered by him sharing a moment with a former friend of his. A former friend in which Wale feels will become a close acquaintance again in due time.

“When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually” Wale wrote.”If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions.”

Meek Mill then responded with a TikTok video snippet of Ant Glizzy’s interview with DJ Akademiks that details an account of Wale trying to sabotage (backdoor) Meek Mill.

“I ignored this because if this was true you would be in danger” Meek Mill wrote. “But now I see you around guys that’s on full meek campaigns I get you”

Hip-Hop fans are inquisitive of the real issue here, nonetheless, nobody wants to see either of these two feuding. Rap Beefs have been spiking as of late, and it would be much more appropriate for our brothers and sisters to collaborate on a harmonious note to make more music instead of feuding.

Take a look at the Social Media Exchange between Meek Mill and Wale Below!

Meek Mill GOES OFF on Wale on Social Media for Hanging with Meek’s Old Best Friend Dean was originally published on rnbphilly.com