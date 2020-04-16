Thursday (April 16) marks National Horny Day; but as we continue social distancing, our bank accounts may very well be the only thing feeling any stimulation. However, Twitter comes through in a clutch, stoking the flames of laughter with a bevy of tweets proving that we’re not alone.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, Twitter comes through in a clutch, stoking the flames of laughter with a bevy of tweets proving that we’re not alone.

Check out some of our favorite ones below.

See Also: Queen Naija Does A Sexy Quarantine Photoshoot!

See Also: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

NSFW: National Horny Day Has Twitter Users In Their Feelings was originally published on 92q.com