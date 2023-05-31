Power 107.5 CLOSE

andt are on the road, and night two of Taylor’s ‘The Eras Tour’ took place at MetLife Stadium boasting a packed crowd of fans gathered to see The Pop Princess alongside the Bronx Bombshell.

After getting recruited to become the latest model for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS attire, and dropping a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice took the next step in her ascension to superstardom earlier this month when it was confirmed that she had a collab with Swift on the way.

Taylor Swift took to social media to reveal that she and the Spice would be releasing some new music together as Swift got Ice to hop on a new version of her fan favorite cut, “Karma.” In the post to her millions of followers, the Grammy award winning artist gave Ice Spice all kinds of flowers before the announcement.

Check out pics from night two of The Eras Tour below.

[PICS] Cheeks of the Week: Ice Spice + Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Night 2 was originally published on theboxhouston.com