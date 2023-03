Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

As the book of Genesis in the Bible once said, “Be fruitful and multiply.” Well, in this day and age, there are still folks who take heed of that word… especially in the world of sports.

Most recently, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for scoring more off the field than on it. As reported by The YBF, Hill welcomed his sixth child by a third woman, whom he was dating while he was broken up with his ex-fiancé. He and the ex got back together two weeks ago, but it appears that they are on the outs again after the new baby’s mom began showing the newborn. And if that wasn’t messy enough, allegedly there is a 7th child (by a 4th woman) on the way.

We know. It’s a lot.

As crazy as it is, believe it or not, there are a number of sports greats that have even more kids than that. Some are great dads, while others… may need a bit of help. Here’s a look at just a few of them.

SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams was originally published on foxync.com