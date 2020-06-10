CLOSE
HomeThe 614

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Posted 7 hours ago

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus.

But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art.  Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area.

Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’

 

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

2. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter taken by online editor Nia Noelle ohio,art,black lives matter,george floyd,columbus protest

3. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

4. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

5. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

6. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

7. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

8. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

9. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

10. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

11. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

12. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

13. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

14. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

15. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

16. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

17. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

18. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

19. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

20. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

21. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

22. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

23. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

24. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

25. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

26. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

27. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

28. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

29. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

30. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

31. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

32. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

33. ColuColumbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Mattermbus Protest Art for George Floyd

ColuColumbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Mattermbus Protest Art for George Floyd Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

34. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

35. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

36. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

37. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

38. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd ohio,art,protest,columbus,george floyd

39. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

40. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Latest
Close