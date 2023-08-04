Barack Obama, 62

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ for August 4, 2023

1. Trump Attorneys Seek to Discredit D.A. Willis While She’s “Ready to Go” Source:Getty Trump Attorneys Seek to Discredit D.A. Willis While She’s “Ready to Go” What You Need to Know: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced, “We’re ready to go.” Her declaration was in response to the Georgia investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Simultaneously, Trump attorneys’ requests involving D.A. Willis and a special grand jury were denied Monday by Judge Robert McBurney. Donald Trump wanted D.A. Willis disqualified and to void the special grand jury’s report into a criminal report related to the former president. After a two-year long criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election,” Fulton County District Attorney Willis promised an update by September 1.

2. Kamala Harris Takes Center Stage in Historic Meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Source:Getty Kamala Harris Takes Center Stage in Historic Meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Vice President Kamala Harris takes center stage as Mongolia gains prominence in Washington during a historic meeting with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden. Marking the first Mongolian prime ministerial visit to the United States since 2018, this event grants the nation, with a population smaller than Brooklyn, a significant U.S. platform for a day. Harris and Oyun-Erden will engage in discussions encompassing economic ties, global issues, and the crucial geopolitical landscape involving China and Russia. Aiming to fortify the strategic partnership with the U.S., the Mongolian Embassy highlights the expansion of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. Oyun-Erden’s engagements with China’s Xi Jinping and Putin come under scrutiny, given Mongolia’s strategic positioning and potential impact on global dynamics.

3. Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis: What’s the Difference? Source:Getty Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis: What’s the Difference? What You Need to Know: What’s in a name? Plenty. We often tend to lump osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis into the same category because they both include the term “arthritis” in their names, but make no bones about it, the two couldn’t be more different. Although both affect the joints, they do so very differently. According to the Mayo Clinic, in osteoarthritis (OA), which usually occurs as a result of age, cartilage between joints has worn away over time and bones rub together causing pain and stiffness. In rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disease, the body attacks the tissues in the joints, which in turn leads to inflammation, pain and stiffness.

4. WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY Source:Getty Federal Court Sides With Indiana Trans Schoolchildren WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling on Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction from the U.S. district court for the southern district of Indiana last year ordering the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo county schools to give the transgender students such access.