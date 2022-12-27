The Most Fabulous Celeb Family Christmas Photos

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

And just like that, Christmas has come and gone, but not without the glitz and glamour of fabulous celebrity holiday photos. We’re still in the spirits as we reflect on all the fashion moments that were served on social media by our favorite celebs.

The Wilson family brought presidential style in all-black looks while Kourtney Kardashian hosted the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party, bringing a gothic vibe to the traditional season decor. Marlo served as a momtee and Phaedra Parks celebrated in Paris with her children. And Tia Mowry may be on the brink of divorce from her partner Cory Hardict, but they celebrated as a family.

And there were plenty of glamorous pregnancy announcements. From former Love & Hip Hop star Ju Ju’s stunning maternity holiday shoot to Lira Galore and her mini-me in matching red gowns, the gifts were in abundance.

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous family holiday looks.

