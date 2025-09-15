Listen Live
Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute

Published on September 15, 2025

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has galvanized conservatives from the highest office in the land and beyond. Vice President JD Vance, who framed himself as a close friend to Charlie Kirk, will host the slain activist and podcaster’s eponymously named broadcast on Monday (September 15) in tribute.

 

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance shared with his followers that he would be hosting Kirk’s program for a special edition meant to honor him.

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” read Vice President Vance’s post, along with a Rumble link pointing to the program. Vance and his wife, Usha, transported Kirk’s body from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

In a glowing tribute to Kirk, Vance referred to him as a “true friend” and praised him for his assistance in securing the election to the second-highest office in the land. Vance also noted that their friendship began in 2017 after the vice president appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s show and received a private message from Kirk.

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, will host a memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale on September 21.

On X, reactions to Vice President JD Vance’s hosting of The Charlie Kirk Show sparked some responses. We’re sharing a handful below.

Photo: Getty

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

