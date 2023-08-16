YSL For Life: Top 10 Songs Featuring Young Thug

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It should be safe to say, that Young thug has mastered the art of creating a catchy chorus. Walking along the likes of autotune pioneer T-Pain, Young Thug uses his enhanced sound, coupled with catchy lyrics and addicting adlibs to get any crowd to sing along word for word.

Young Thug has been facing adversity over the past year. As he celebrates his 32nd birthday behind bars, he is still jailed over his alleged involvement in YSL’s RICO case. Not to mention still grieving the loss of his sister, Angela Grier

Despite Young Thug’s current circumstances, that has not stopped him from releasing music, dropping his newest album ‘Business is Business’ from the bing!

Young Thug’s discography has placed himself among the greats and having him feature on your song is a forsure hit!

Check out our top ten Young Thug features below! (REVERSE ORDER)

The RNB Philly team curated a list of Young Thug’s top ten most memorable features, is your favorite Jeffery feature on this list?

