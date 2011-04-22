BERN THIS!!! :: Hodgie Street – “1986″

Review by DJ Bern –

via FlyPaperNews.com

Hodgie Street and DJ Giovanny link up for a classic EP. —

1986, the year designated as “The International Year of Peace” by the United Nations, was full of historic events. The Challenger exploded, Mike Tyson won the title, gas was 89 cents a gallon, and Top Gun was in theaters. Most importantly, two men were born on May 25th that would contribute to the state of Hip Hop in the Midwest. To celebrate this momentous occasion, DJ Giovanny and Hodgie Street Created 1986, an EP dedicated to the golden years of Hip-Hop.

1986 is a prime example of the essence of Hip Hop, reminding us listeners why we fell in love with the art in the first place. While short, the tracks are the perfect blend of Hip Hop beats and intricate rhyme schemes. The kick drum and snare combination on the first track “Revolution” reminds listeners of a day before the business of the music industry poisoned the art craft. The pure, passionate sounds of music instantly make heads nod. “Blessed” is more of a celebration of the golden years, with its blaring horns and melody. All-in- all, this EP is a breath of fresh air needed in the polluted Hip Hop game of today.

FOR MORE ON THIS STORY & DOWNLOAD ==> http://bit.ly/g5KVCJ

RELATED: Are You Radio Ready Showcase With MGK

RELATED: Comedian DeRay Davis Goes In Freestyle [Audio]