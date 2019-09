SnowDay School Closings

A+ Arts Academy : Closed Today

A+ Children’s Academy Community School : Closed Today

Adventist Community Services Center : Closed Today

All Saints Lutheran Preschool : Closed Today

Amanda-Clearcreek : Closed Today

Amazing Kids Academy : Closed Today

Amazing Kidz Learning Academy : Open

Amazing Kidz Learning Academy – 5th Ave: No Transportation : Open

Amethyst Inc. : Closed Today

Ascension Lutheran Preschool : Closed Today

Athens City : Closed Today

BalletMet Downtown : Dance Academy Closed

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Elementary : Closed Today; No Afterschool Activities

Behavior Intervention Institute of Ohio : Closed Today

Benjamin Logan Local : 2 Hour Delay

Berne Union : Closed Today

Bethel Christian Preschool : Closed Today

Bexley City : Closed Today

Bexley United Methodist Preschool : Closed Today

Big Walnut Local : Closed Today

Bishop Flaget Elementary : Closed Today

Blessed Sacrament School : Closed Today

Bloom Carroll Local : Closed Today

Brice Christian Academy : Closed Monday

Brice Church Preschool : Closed Today

Brooks-Yates School : Closed Today

Brookwood Academy : Closed Today

Buckeye Preparatory Academy : Closed Today

Buckeye Valley Local : Closed Today

Bucyrus City : Closed Today

C-TEC : Closed Today

Calumet Christian Elementary : Closed Today

Canal Winchester : Closed Today

Capital University: Bexley Campus & Law School: @ Noon : Open

Cardington-Lincoln : Closed Today

Casey’s Kids : Closed Today

CCHS Adult Day Services : Closed Today

Centerburg Local : Closed Today

Central College Christian Academy : Closed Today

Central College Preschool : Closed Today

Charles School at Ohio Dominican University : Closed Today

Childhood League Center : Closed Today

Chillicothe City : Closed Today

Christ UM Preschool : Closed Today

Christian Village Academy : 3 Hour Delay

Church of the Redeemer Preschool (C.R.U.M.P.) : Closed Today; No Preschool

Circleville City : Closed Today

Circleville PCS : Closed Today

Clear Fork Valley Local : Closed Today; No AM Preschool

Clintonville Academy : Closed Today

Clintonville Overbrook Church Building: till noon : Closed Today

Coburn Child Care Center : Closed Today

Columbus Adventist Academy [WEB] : Closed Today

Columbus Arts & Technology Academy : Closed Today

Columbus Catholic : Closed Today

Columbus City : Closed Today

Columbus Collegiate Academy [WEB] : Closed Today

Columbus Collegiate Academy – Dana : Closed Today

Columbus Humanities, Arts & Tech. Academy : Closed Today

Columbus Jewish Day School : Closed Today

Columbus Montessori Education Center : Closed Today

Columbus Performance Academy : Closed Today

Columbus Preparatory & Fitness Academy : Closed Today

Columbus Preparatory Academy – Chippewa St. : Closed Today

Columbus School for Girls : Closed Today

Columbus Torah Academy : Closed Today

Columbus Urban League Head Start : Closed Today

Community Meals of Union Co. : Closed Today

Conway Family Business Center [WEB] : Closed Today

Cornerstone Academy : Closed Today

Coshocton City : Closed Today

Coshocton County JVSD : Closed Today

Crooksville Exempted : Closed Today

Crossroads Christian Academy : Closed Today

Cypress Christian School and Preschool : Closed Today

Danville Local : Closed Today

Dawson’s Childcare [WEB] : Closed Today

Delaware Area Career Center – North Campus : Closed Today

Delaware Area Career Center – South Campus : Closed Today

Delaware Christian School : Closed Today

Delaware City : Closed Today

Delaware Co. Meals on Wheels : Closed, Dining Centers Open

Dublin City : Closed Today

Dublin Montessori Academy : Closed Today

Dyslexia Institutes of America : Closed Today

Eagle Wings Academy : Closed Today

East Guernsey Local : Closed Today

East Knox Local : Closed Today

East Muskingum : Closed Today

Eastland Career Center : Closed Today

Eastland Performance Academy : Closed Today

Eastminster Child’s Play & Learning Center : Closed Today

Ecole Francaise : Closed Today

Educare Montessori Preschool : 2 Hour Delay

Elgin Local : Closed Today

Fairbanks Local : Closed Today

Fairfield Career Center : Closed Today

Fairfield Center For Disabilities : Closed Today

Fairfield Christian Academy : Closed Today

Fairfield County Head Start : Closed Today

Fairfield Union Local : Closed Today

Fairway School : Closed Today

Faith Academy Elementary : Closed Today

Fayette County Commission on Aging: No Meal Service : Open

FCI Academy : Closed Today

First Community Church Preschool : Closed Today

Fishers Point Preschool : Closed Today

Forest Rose School : Closed Today

Fortis College-Columbus : 2 Hour Delay

Foxfire Community Schools : Closed Today

Franklin County Board of DD : Closed Today

Franklin Local [WEB] : Closed Today

Franklin University : 2 Hour Delay

Gahanna Christian Academy : Closed Today

Gahanna-Jefferson : Closed Today

Galion City : 2 Hour Delay

Gathering Place : Open; No AM Preschool

Genoa Christian Academy : Closed Today

Gladden Community House Preschool : Closed Today

Gloria S. Friend Christian Academy : Closed Today

Good Hands Habilitation Center (Circleville) : Closed Today

Good Hands Habilitation Center (Columbus) : Closed Today

Goodwill Columbus : OPEN, NO BUSING

Grace Christian School : Closed Today

Grace Community Preschool : Closed Today

Grace Community School : Closed Today

Graham Expeditionary Middle School [WEB] : Closed Today

Graham Primary School : Closed Today

Grandview Heights : Closed Today

Granville : Closed Today

Granville Christian Academy : Closed Today

Great Western Academy : Closed Today

Grove City Christian School : Closed Today

Groveport Community School [WEB] : Closed Today

Groveport Madison : Closed Today

Hamilton Local : Closed Today

Harambee Christian Elementary : Closed Today

Hardin Northern : Closed Today

Harrison College : 1 Hour Delay

Harvest Preparatory School : Closed Today

Haugland Learning Center : Closed Today

Heath City : Closed Today

Heritage College : 2 Hour Delay; No AM Classes

High Street Christian Academy : Closed Today

Highland Local : Closed Today

Hilliard City : Closed Today

Hocking Valley Industries : Plan B; No Transportation

Holy Spirit Elementary School : Closed Today; No Classes; No Heat In the Building

Horizon Science Academy – Columbus : Closed Today

Horizon Science Academy – Middle School : Closed Today

Horizon Science Academy Elementary : Closed Today

Huntington Local : Closed Today

Imagine Columbus Primary Academy : Closed Today

Imagine Integrity Academy [WEB] : Closed Today

Indian Run Preschool : Closed Today

Jackson City : Closed Today

Jefferson Local : Closed Today

Johnstown-Monroe : Closed Today

Jolly Tots Too! : 1 Hour Delay

Jonathan Alder Local : Closed Today

Joyful Beginnings Childrens Learning Academy : Closed Today

Kenton City : Closed Today

Kids Kingdom Childcare and Learning Center : Closed Today

KIPP Columbus : Closed Today

Knox County Career Center : Closed Today

Lakewood Local : Closed Today

Lancaster City : Closed Today

LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY : CRAWFORD CO., FAIRFIELD CO., FRANKLIN CO., GUERNSEY CO., HOCKING CO.

LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY : JACKSON CO., LICKING CO., MORGAN CO., MUSKINGUM CO., NOBLE CO., PERRY CO., PICKAWAY CO., ROSS CO.

LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY : ATHENS CO., COSHOCTON CO., VINTON CO.

Liberty Christian Academy – East : Closed Today

Licking County Christian Academy : Closed Today

Licking Heights : Closed Today

Little Blessings Preschool : Closed Today

Little Giant Learning Center : Closed Today

Little Lambs Children’s Center : Open; No Preschool

Logan Elm Local : Closed Today

Logan-Hocking Schools & St. John Elementary : Closed Today

London City : Closed Today

Madison Christian School : Closed Today

Madison Co. London City Health Dept. : 1 Hour Delay

Madison-Plains : Closed Today

Magic Johnson Bridgescape : Closed Today

Main Idea Learning Academy : Closed Today

Maize Manor Preschool : Closed Today

Mansion Day School : Closed Today

Marburn Academy : Closed Today

Marion City : Closed Today

Marion County DD : Closed Today

Mary Evans Child Care : Closed Today

Marysville Christian Academy : Closed Monday

Marysville Christian Academy Preschool : Closed Monday

Marysville Exempted Village : Closed Today

Maysville Local : Closed Today

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village : Closed Today

Messiah Christian School : Closed Today

Miami Trace : Closed Today

Mid-East CTC, Adult Center For Education : 2 Hour Delay

Mid-East CTC, Buffalo Campus : Closed Today

Mid-East CTC, Zanesville Campus : Closed Today

Millennium Community School : Closed Today

Mobile Meals of Union Co. : Closed Today

Mom’s Day Out at Scioto Ridge UMC : Closed Today

Montessori Children’s House : Closed Today

Mountview Baptist Christian Preschool : Closed Today

Mt. Gilead EVS : Closed Today

Mt. Vernon 7th Day Adventist Elem. School : Closed Today

Mt. Vernon City : Closed Today

Nelsonville-York City : Closed Today

New Albany – Plain Local : Closed Today

New Beginnings Christian School: Daycare Open : Closed Today

New Hope Preschool [WEB] : Closed Today

Newark Catholic High School : Closed Today

Newark City : Closed Today

NewBridge Math & Reading : Closed Today; No Classes

North Fork Local [WEB] : Closed Today

North Union Local : Closed Today

Northern Local : Closed Today

Northland Preparatory & Fitness Academy : Closed Today

Northmor Local : 2 Hour Delay

Northridge Local : Closed Today

Northside Christian School : Closed Today

Northside Montessori School : Closed Today

Oakstone Academy : Closed Today

Oakstone Community School : Closed Today

OHIO CENTER FOR BROADCASTING – COLUMBUS CAMPUS : Closed Today

Ohio Dominican University : 2 Hour Delay

Ohio Heartland Head Start [WEB] : Closed Today

Ohio St. College of Barber Styling : Closed Today

Old Liberty Early Education Ctr : Closed Today

Olentangy Local : Closed Today

Our Lady of Bethlehem School : Closed Today

Paint Valley Local : Closed Today

PAR-Excellence Academy : Closed Today

Patriot Preparatory Academy : Closed Today

Perry County ABLE : Closed Today

Perry County Board of DD : Open; No AM Transportation

Pickaway Diversified (PDI) : Closed Today

Pickaway-Ross County JVSD : Closed Today; No Preschool

Pickerington Local : Closed Today

Pioneer Center : Closed Today

Playtime Preschool : Closed Today

Pleasant Local : Closed Today

Polaris Christian Academy : Closed Today

Power of Prayer Church Ministries : Closed Today

Prewitt’s Playhouse Early Learning Centers : Closed Today

Primrose School at Golf Village [WEB] : 2 Hour Delay

Primrose School of Dublin [WEB] : 2 Hour Delay

Redeemer Lutheran School : Closed Today

Reynoldsburg City : Closed Today

Ridgedale Local : Closed Today

Ridgemont Local : Closed Today

River Valley Local : Closed Today

River View Local : Closed Today

Riverdale Local : 2 Hour Delay

Salon Schools Group : 2 Hour Delay

Salvation Army Samaritan Center ADS : Closed Today

School of Advertising Art : Closed Today

Scioto Valley : Closed Today

Shepherd Christian School : Closed Today

Shepherd of Peace Christian Acad. Preschool : Closed Today

SimplexGrinnell & Tyco Integrated Security : 2 Hour Delay

Sonshine School : Open; No Morning Classes

South Scioto Academy : Closed Today

South-Western City : Closed Today

Southern Local : Closed Today

Southwest Licking [WEB] : Closed Today

Spark LLC : Closed Today

Springfield City : Closed Today

St. Brendan School : Closed Today

St. Brigid of Kildare : Closed Today

St. Brigid of Kildare Religious Education Program : Closed Today

St. Cecilia Elementary : Closed Today

St. Edward-Granville Preschool : Closed Today

St. Francis De Sales School-Newark [WEB] : Closed Today

St. John’s Early Education Center : Closed Today

St. John’s Lutheran School : Closed Today

St. Mary School – German Village : Closed Today

St. Matthew School : Closed Today

St. Michael School : Closed Today

St. Paul Lutheran : Closed Today

St. Paul the Apostle School : Closed Today

St. Pius X Elementary : Closed Today

St. Vincent De Paul Elementary : Closed Today

St. Vincent Family Center : Open – No Bussing

Stonybrook Early Learning Center : Closed Today

Sunrise Academy : Closed Today

Teays Valley Local : Closed Today

The Academy for Urban Scholars : 2 Hour Delay

The Learning Spectrum-Canal Winchester : Closed Today

The Learning Spectrum-North : Closed Today

The Learning Spectrum-Sunbury : Closed Today

The Station Break Senior Center : Closed Today

Theatre Street Dance Academy : Closed Today

Tiny Toes Daycare : Closed Today

Tolles Career & Technical Center : Daytime and Evening Classes Canceled

Tree Of Life Christian : Closed Monday

Tri-County Career Center : Closed Today

Tri-Valley Local : Closed Today

Triad Local : Closed Today

Trimble Local Schools : Closed Today

Trinity Lutheran Preschool : Closed Today

Ultimate Healthcare Solutions : Closed Today

Union-Scioto Local : Closed Today

United Preparatory Academy : Closed Today

Upper Arlington : Closed Today

Urbana City : Closed Today

Village Academy Pre K-12 : Closed Today

Walnut St. Children’s School : Closed Today

Waverly City : Closed Today

Waycraft Industries : 2 Hour Delay

Wellington : Closed Today

Wellston City Schools : Closed Today

West Muskingum : Closed Today

Westerville City : Closed Today

Westminster Child Play and Learning Center : Closed Today

Westminster Preschool : Closed Today

Whitehall City : Closed Today

Whitehall Preparatory & Fitness Academy : Closed Today

Worthington Adventist Academy : Closed Today

Worthington Christian School : Closed Today

Worthington City : Closed Today

Worthington Presbyterian Preschool : Closed Today

Wright Patterson AFB: Essential Employees Use Gates 1A, 12A, 19B : Closed Today

Wynford Local : 2 Hour Delay

Xenos Christian Elementary : Closed Today

Zane Trace Local : Closed Today

Zanesville City : Closed Today