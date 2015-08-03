The ‘Zoolander 2′ Trailer Asks You Life’s Most Important Question

The sequel to 2001’s Zoolander has been in the works for some time now, and the movie’s first trailer has finally been released. Ben Stiller stars as Derek Zoolander, the most beautiful (the jury’s still out on that one) and dumbest supermodel known to man.

With that being said, the trailer might pose one of life’s biggest and most important questions: If God exists, then why did he make ugly people? Whoa. Did your brain explode? The trailer takes the viewer on a journey through space and time, and that ultimately leads us to that question.

In Zoolander 2, Stiller reunites with Owen Wilson (who plays Hansel, Zoolander’s former arch nemesis) to stop an evil business from taking them out of the modeling game – for good.

Olivia Munn and Penelope Cruz have been confirmed for the sequel, in addition to Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. Zoolander 2, which was also directed by Ben Stiller, will hit theaters on February 12, 2016.

Written By: Ariel Cherie Posted August 3, 2015

