CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

This Day In Black History: February 4th- Rosa Parks Born On This Day

Rosa Parks On Bus

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty

Here’s some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts

 

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.

This Day In Black History: February 4th- Rosa Parks Born On This Day  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close