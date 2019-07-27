CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

‘Jeopardy’ Tryouts Come To Columbus!

Where the smartypants at?

Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

Source: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com / WENN

Do you be sitting at home watching “Jeopardy” and think to yourself “Man I can kill this show if I had the chance?” Well, here is your chance to show if you can hang on the game show.

Tryouts started in Columbus on Friday and the competition was thick. Contestants played a mock game to see if they can flex their knowledge on topics of literature to sports.

I know a lot about literature and I’m fun and wacky sometimes, I don’t know. I hope to be faster than everybody and I hope to know more things than other people. That’s the goal,” said contestant hopeful Colleen Kochensparger.

For more information about the tryouts go to www.10TV.com.

QUIZ: Hood Jeopardy with Incognito #PostedOnTheCorner
12 photos
alex trebec , Columbus , Game Show , Jeopardy , tryouts

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close