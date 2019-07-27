Free Money?!?! Check your eligibility for $125 following the Equifax data breach settlement

Now normally I’m a little leary on the class action lawsuits and such, but something told me as much as I check my credit to just make sure I wasn’t owed a few bucks from Equifax following there Equifax’s massive 2017 data breach.

Low and behold, I typed in my last name and last 6 digits of my social security number and my name popped right up in the system, which means I was one of the estimated 147 million Americans entitled to a portion of nearly $425 million in compensation — a check for $125.

The credit reporting company this week agreed to pay $700 million for claims tied to the hack, which occurred after Equifax botched software update, and up to $425 million of the total can be claimed directly by consumers.

All you have to do is enter your last name and last six digits of your Social Security number in a website operated by the settlement administrator (not Equifax). If it told your personal information was affected by the data theft, then you can file a claim.

That’s relatively easy to do, too. You can make a claim for compensation and upload any supporting documents online at https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/.

The deadline to file claims is Jan. 22, 2020, for most benefits, and you won’t receive anything until the settlement administrator gets the go-ahead from a court — that would be Jan. 23, 2020, at the earliest.

