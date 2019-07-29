Over 1.4 Million Game of Thrones Fans Petition for a Final Season Redo

One of the best series of all time was Game of Thrones watched and loved by millions worldwide, so much that fans are angry the was the series ended. After 7 seasons Game of Thrones announced that it would take a whole year off to make the final season and fans where ecstatic because we believed by taking an entire year to make the final that the final season would be the best ever! But nope……..it sucked and the last episode was the worst and left fans with a lot of unanswered questions and it just really pissed everybody off so much that fans have started a petition to redo the entire last season. Now this won’t happen but it did catch the attention of the writers who are currently writing spin-offs of Game of Thrones so they don’t make the same mistake again…Full Story Here

