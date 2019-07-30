In Need Of A Stretch!! Stretch with Micah Dixon

Columbus wassup! Micah Dixon tapping in, with the weather changing constantly, be sure you always double check on your health. I myself had a health scare, well sort. Coe to find out since it has been so hot this summer and my diet changed drastically your girl was constipated and dehydrated. So these days I’ve been back on a decent diet, watching my intake with it comes to starches, and the consumption of liquor that I drink! So i just wanted to share some daily fit factors for you

Daily Fit Factors

Drink your water, everyday, ALL day

Stretch, everyday for at least 10 min

Drink your green juices, at least once a day

Cut back on fried food

In case your in need of some stretch ideas, take a look below

Enjoy

Follow ya Radio Bae @thedopedixon