In Need Of A Stretch!! Stretch with Micah Dixon

Columbus wassup! Micah Dixon tapping in, with the weather changing constantly, be sure you always double check on your health. I myself had a health scare, well sort. Coe to find out since it has been so hot this summer and my diet changed drastically your girl was constipated and dehydrated. So these days I’ve been back on a decent diet, watching my intake with it comes to starches, and the consumption of liquor that I drink! So i just wanted to share some daily fit factors for you
Daily Fit Factors
Drink your water, everyday, ALL day
Stretch, everyday for at least 10 min
Drink your green juices, at least once a day
Cut back on fried food
In case your in need of some stretch ideas, take a look below
Enjoy
